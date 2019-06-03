Home States Karnataka

Coalition government of two families will collapse: Suresh Angadi

“The coalition government in the state is a government of two families.

Published: 03rd June 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Suresh Angadi ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: “The coalition government in the state is a government of two families. One from Delhi and another from Bengaluru,” said minister of state for railways, Suresh Angadi, in Belagavi on Sunday. 
He was speaking to media persons after offering flowers to the statue of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the district. He said that the two parties had formed the government with an intention to keep Yeddyurappa away from being the Chief Minister. 

“This government is not mandated by the people. The parties rejected by people are ruling the state. This government will get dissolved shortly as the difference of opinions between leaders in government are rising. It is 100 per cent guaranteed that BS Yeddyurappa will become Chief Minister after the existing government collapses,” he added.

Talking about the demands for a separate North Karnataka, he said, “I will not allow for dividing the state at any cost. Several senior personalities have fought and sacrificed their lives for the unification of Karnataka. The voice of dividing the state should not be raised anywhere. BJP Government had built the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha (SVS) in Belagavi. This will get real power only when BJP comes to power in the state. Our efforts will be to conduct the winter legislative session for at least a month in SVS.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suresh Angadi coalition government Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp