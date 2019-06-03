Coalition government of two families will collapse: Suresh Angadi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: “The coalition government in the state is a government of two families. One from Delhi and another from Bengaluru,” said minister of state for railways, Suresh Angadi, in Belagavi on Sunday.

He was speaking to media persons after offering flowers to the statue of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the district. He said that the two parties had formed the government with an intention to keep Yeddyurappa away from being the Chief Minister.

“This government is not mandated by the people. The parties rejected by people are ruling the state. This government will get dissolved shortly as the difference of opinions between leaders in government are rising. It is 100 per cent guaranteed that BS Yeddyurappa will become Chief Minister after the existing government collapses,” he added.

Talking about the demands for a separate North Karnataka, he said, “I will not allow for dividing the state at any cost. Several senior personalities have fought and sacrificed their lives for the unification of Karnataka. The voice of dividing the state should not be raised anywhere. BJP Government had built the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha (SVS) in Belagavi. This will get real power only when BJP comes to power in the state. Our efforts will be to conduct the winter legislative session for at least a month in SVS.”