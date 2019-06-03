Home States Karnataka

Experts in Karnataka split over ‘Hindi imposition’ 

Draft education policy: Some claim fundamental rights in danger, others of the opinion that smooth transition needed

By  Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Draft National Education Policy has kicked off a furore among politicians in parts of southern India, experts in the state are split in their opinions about the entire policy draft itself.
While some have alleged that the government is encroaching upon the fundamental rights of private institutions with many rules, others believed that the policies were an accepted change, causing a smooth transition between different phases of a student’s life, from pre-primary to Class 12.

For starters, professor at Azim Premji University, Rishikesh, who has been following the policy, said that the comprehensive document accommodated the socio-emotional learning in the early years of education, which was unheard of in the previous setup. “While LKG to Class 3 revolves around play-based learning which takes learning beyond language, three-language formula up to Class 8 allows students to enjoy multiple languages. In the senior category, students have an array of optional subjects, including arts, sports and craft,” he added.

Three-Language Formula
Rishikesh said the three-language formula was not new. “It does not emphasise Hindi, but implementation has given prominence to the language. Now, the formula is sought to be implemented in spirit,” he added.
The draft policy gives a choice to students to select three languages from Class 2 to 8, to develop their cognitive ability and foster a sense of unity in diversity. From Class 6 onwards, Hindi seeps in as they are required to choose Hindi, English and a regional/modern Indian Language (for non-Hindi speakers).

For Hindi states, it’s Hindi, English and a modern Indian Language. Besides this, from Class 6-8, students will have a fun course on ‘Languages of India’ which teach a bit of every major language  in the country. NCERT and SCERT will frame the course across the country. With special emphasis on Sanskrit and its nature of being the root of “knowledge and languages”, students will have special facilities to learn the language across the country. It will also be offered as an optional, with other Eighth Schedule languages.

Dr Indira Vijaysimha,  Professor, Azim Premji University, said, institutionalization of early education may not  always be a good idea, adding that a lot of thinking needs to be done to shift from the existing system to the age categorization prescribed in the draft, that seems psychologically sound.

Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools, said while failing to rein in members of the political fraternity who fleece students with exorbitant fees in the name of quality education, the policy seems to burden the already burdened unaided private schools.Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya took to Twitter, saying it was in place since 1963 and the 2019 draft was being “misinterpreted to say government is trying to impose Hindi. The NEP does not impose, rather encourages learning Hindi,” he said.

