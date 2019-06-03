HD Kumaraswamy will get back to ‘grama vastavya’, BJP calls it gimmick

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Compelled to turn the public perception about him and his coalition government around, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has decided to reinvent ‘grama vastavya’, his popular village stay programme. Despite his doctors shooting down his proposal for village stays citing health reasons last year, Kumaraswamy has resolved to work it out. Post the Lok Sabha poll drubbing that JDS and Congress received in Karnataka, both parties have decided to relook at their strategies, especially to ward off ill-perception about the coalition government.

While the plan is still in the pipeline with no clarity on schedules or time frame, Chief Minister’s office confirmed that Grama Vastavya will be restarted soon. “Grama Vastavya helps to interact with people directly, understanding their problems and shortcomings of the government. I will soon begin grama vastavya, in government schools,” tweeted HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday afternoon. With the coalition hanging by a thread, Kumaraswamy’s aides believe that the decision for village stay comes at an opportune time.

The BJP, however, called the exercise a gimmick. “He has clearly run out of ideas. This is just a media event aimed at distracting attention from failures of the coalition government,” said BJP spokersperson S Prakash. During his previous stint as Chief Minister in 2006-2007 Kumaraswamy had gained widespread public recognition and appreciation for visiting remote villages and staying at villages to directly interact with people and understand their issues. His Grama Vastavya was one of the key reasons for his popularity in North Karnataka. “The Chief Minister will restart his grama vastavya programme but we are yet to work up the details. An official statement will be released soon after a schedule is drawn,” said the Chief Minister’s office.

Kumaraswamy is expected to kickstart the village programme before July when the assembly will convene for the monsoon session. Sources close to the Chief Minister suggested that more than dispelling negative public perception about the government, the Village Stay programme is aimed at changing the perception that Kumaraswamy has become inaccessible for people and his own partymen. Leaders of the JDS had been complaining of Kumaraswamy choosing to work out a star hotel where they were denied entry thus making it difficult for them to interact with him. A go-ahead from party supremo HD Devegowda, who had earlier rejected a proposal for grama vastavya, is awaited.



