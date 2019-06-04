Home States Karnataka

Bagalkot: No entry at Basavanna memorial as pillars crack

Devotees were left disappointed on Monday as they were denied entry to Aikya Mantapa, which is the memorial of philosopher Basavanna.

Published: 04th June 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Devotees were left disappointed on Monday as they were denied entry to Aikya Mantapa, which is the memorial of philosopher Basavanna. Kudala Sangama Development Board, which handles the maintenance, decided to prohibit the entry of public to the mantapa after cracks were found on pillars supporting the structure.

A few weeks ago, cracks were noticed on one of the six pillars inside the mantapa. However, the authorities were allowing visitors even as cracks were found on other pillars of the eight-century-old structure, which is located at Kudala Sangama of Hungund taluk in Bagalkot.

Every day hundreds of visitors flock the temple to see the iconic Aikya Mantapa and 13th-century Sangameshwara temple. Mallanagouda Policepatil, a teacher and a resident of Gadag, said, “Some pillars and Ishta Linga located inside the Aikya Mantapa have developed cracks. The authorities allowed me a fortnight ago, but they have banned entry for the public for a week now. We pray that the rejuvenation work will be taken up as early as possible,” urged a devotee.

P A Meghannavar, Regional Commissioner of Belagavi and special officer for KSDB said, “We are consulting technical experts and have asked the commissioner of KSDB to prepare a DPR for rejuvenation of Aikya Mantapa. Works are expected to be complete only by next year.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Basavanna memorial Kudala Sangama Development Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp