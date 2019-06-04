Bagalkot: No entry at Basavanna memorial as pillars crack

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Devotees were left disappointed on Monday as they were denied entry to Aikya Mantapa, which is the memorial of philosopher Basavanna. Kudala Sangama Development Board, which handles the maintenance, decided to prohibit the entry of public to the mantapa after cracks were found on pillars supporting the structure.

A few weeks ago, cracks were noticed on one of the six pillars inside the mantapa. However, the authorities were allowing visitors even as cracks were found on other pillars of the eight-century-old structure, which is located at Kudala Sangama of Hungund taluk in Bagalkot.

Every day hundreds of visitors flock the temple to see the iconic Aikya Mantapa and 13th-century Sangameshwara temple. Mallanagouda Policepatil, a teacher and a resident of Gadag, said, “Some pillars and Ishta Linga located inside the Aikya Mantapa have developed cracks. The authorities allowed me a fortnight ago, but they have banned entry for the public for a week now. We pray that the rejuvenation work will be taken up as early as possible,” urged a devotee.

P A Meghannavar, Regional Commissioner of Belagavi and special officer for KSDB said, “We are consulting technical experts and have asked the commissioner of KSDB to prepare a DPR for rejuvenation of Aikya Mantapa. Works are expected to be complete only by next year.”