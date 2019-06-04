Home States Karnataka

Belagavi: Here, women climb down 100-ft open well for water

Most families in this tiny village of 2,000 households completely depend on this lone well where the water has receded completely.

Published: 04th June 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Women from Kasnal village climb down the 100-ft deep open well to fill their pots with water. They spend most of the day here | Shimoga Nandan

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: With most borewells and open wells drying up due to the worsening drought situation, people are being forced to risk their lives and limbs just for a potful of water. At Kasnal village of Chikkodi taluk, the situation is dire. Here women, unmindful of their safety, descend a 100-ft deep open well to bring back water.

Most families in this tiny village of 2,000 households completely depend on this lone well where the water has receded completely. The women scrape the bottom of the well to fill pots of water.Sources in Manakapur Gram Panchayat, under which the village falls, said alternative facility to supply water to Kasnal villagers could not be done due to paucity of funds. Most borewells have become defunct, while water has totally dried up in other sources in and around the village, sources added.

After it failed to come to the support of Kasnal villagers for weeks, the local administration has at last decided to make alternative arrangements to provide water. Chikkodi tahsildar Dr Santosh Biradar said water crisis is worsening in several rural belts due to the receding water level in the wells. “To Kasnal village, we will provide water through tankers,” he said.

Kasnal residents question the inability of local GP members to tackle the crisis. They said Chikkodi taluk administration has failed to take note of the water crisis in several villages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Belagavi water crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp