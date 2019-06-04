College marks cards since 1990 will go online in August

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come this August, graduates of polytechnic colleges, engineering colleges and all other colleges that have been affiliated to various universities in the state, will upload their marks cards online. This move was announced by the minister of higher education, G T Devegowda, after a

Council meeting of vice chancellors in the city was held on Monday.

Gowda ordered vice-chancellors of all universities in the state to implement this, to ensure that all those who graduated since 1990 have their marks cards go online. He said that the mark sheets will be uploaded by August, and evaluations and result declaration will be implemented from December. He said, online admissions to colleges will be implemented from the next academic year.“By the year 2020, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will also conduct examinations online,” Devegowda added.

This measure is being taken in an effort to tackle the marks card menace in the education department. “Typographical errors in results will be done away with. Apart from this, verification and attestations will also be done online for employment purpose,” said Anil Kumar, Additional Cheif Secretary to Government, Department of Higher Education.

In the seamless system, Kumar said, where marks cards are produced, students will be given ID numbers, which can be used in potential workplaces. for potential employers. National Academic Depository (NAD), on which all universities are registered, will be verifying the documents online. The online system will adopt the VTU system and will avail the services at a one-time nominal charge of Rs five lakh. Training of staff towards the implementation of the system, and necessary upgradations will be done by VTU.

OTHER DECISIONS

Universities and colleges will have to compulsorily teach yoga, said minister GT Devegowda. Officials, however, said the details were yet to be decided

Placement centres will be established in colleges. Skill development centres will come up in universities

310 UG principals and 3,800 teachers will be appointed across state. Proposal for engineering colleges are underway

Rs 100 crore will be allocated towards infrastructure for seamless education from LKG to Class 12 in 100 schools

Rs 50 crore infrastructure tenders have been called for colleges

Three VC committees will be formed to set guidelines for appointment of guest lecturers

Department will bring uniformity in fee structure and admission process across colleges

‘No new statues in colleges anymore’

Minister G T Devegowda has announced that no college will be allowed to install new statues on its premises henceforth. This was announced to put an end to the ongoing Lord Buddha-Goddess Saraswati idol row on Bangalore University campus. A statue of Buddha was installed at a location in the varsity where a statue of Goddess Saraswathi was to be installed

State-level NAAC

Along with private accreditation agencies, the state will have its own quality assurance committees which will work on similar lines as NAAC. “This will give us better state-level information and not just accredit colleges, but also help them reach the required standard,” said Anil Kumar, additional chief secretary, higher education department

Panel to look into college affiliations

Pointing out that many colleges were given affiliation by varsities without prior permission, the council decided to constitute an expert committee. “The department is trying to reverse what seems like ‘fait accompli’ by streamlining the colleges and taking the affiliation process online,” said Anil Kumar