Delayed rain not cause of worry: Experts

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rains will hit the state a little later than usual this year as the arrival of the South-West monsoon over neighbouring Kerala is delayed by around 5 days. However, agri-scientists say that farmers can go ahead and plant normal crops without worry as the amount of rainfall expected, is very close to normal levels.

Every year, the monsoon hits Kerala around June 1 and then proceeds towards Karnataka a few days later. In 2019, monsoon clouds will arrive in Kerala on the 6th and enter Karnataka by the 9th of June. Coastal areas will receive the first showers followed by Malnad a week later and southern and northern interior parts a few days after.

The state records an average of 870 mm of rainfall annually during the south-west monsoon. “This year, the IMD has predicted 98 per cent normal rainfall with a slight deviation. The number seems to be in favour of farmers,” said MB Rajegowda, an agrometeorologist and professor at the University of Agricultural Sciences.

Professor Rajegowda advised farmers to start preparing their land by ploughing.“Farmers can opt for normal crops as the rainfall will be close to normal. Crops like paddy, maize, jowar and ragi, which take 120 days can be grown. Even red gram, which has a 180 day cycle, can also be considered. We are hoping that the monsoon will bring a smile on the face of our farmers,” he said.

However, he also had a word of caution should the state fail to get rains by July 20. In this case, short or medium term crops could be opted for. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Srinivas Reddy, Director of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) said that the agency was worried about the distribution of rainfall over time.

The weekly or fortnightly distribution of rain plays an important role in a crop cycle. Reddy said that with good pre-monsoon showers in some parts, farmers had already started sowing crops over two lakh hectares.“Wherever pre-monsoons showers were not sufficient, farmers can start the task of preparing the land,” he said, suggesting green gram, soya bean and jowar as early crops to consider. Reddy also appealed to farmers, not to be disappointed if their area did not receive sufficient rainfall.“They can visit the Raitha Samparka Kendra for short term crops,” he said.