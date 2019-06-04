Home States Karnataka

Hubbali: Thieves target cash from e-toilets

Stealing money from temples is now passe. Burglars in Hubballi have now taken a new route — stealing coins from e-toilets.

Published: 04th June 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

E-toilets where the theft took place

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Stealing money from temples is now passe. Burglars in Hubballi have now taken a new route — stealing coins from e-toilets. Such incidents have been reported at e-toilets at Unkal lake garden and Indira Gandhi Glass House, where these e-toilets are popular among visitors. These e-toilets were installed in the twin cities under the Smart City project by the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation.

The officials are now facing a fresh challenge to ensure the safety of money collected in the box attached to the e-toilets. Following the thefts, the coin collection boxes have been damaged, so, the toilets are now not operational.

An HDMC official pointed out that the coin boxes in e-toilets have slots for `1, `2 and `5 denominations. The corporation clears the boxes after two to three days. Recently, when the team went to collect the money, they were shocked to see that one of the boxes was damaged.

“We conducted a survey of all e-toilets in the city and found that the facility at two places have been damaged. The miscreants used stones to break open the coin boxes and removed the money with the help of forceps. When the box is completely filled, the value of the coins amount to more than `2,000,” the official said.

The official said security personnel at Unkal lake saw some men scaling the compound and running away after the park was closed for visitors at night. Hubballi and Dharwad have at least 15 e-toilets at various places in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
thieves Hubbali e-toilets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp