Karnataka HC seeks status report on investigation into KSOU’s irregularities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed additional chief secretary to Higher Education Department to submit status report on irregularities in Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in a sealed cover.

The report is an investigation carried out on the basis of an FIR registered in relation to the alleged irregularities in KSOU, involving former VCs K S Rangappa and M G Krishnan. The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar issued a notice to KSOU chancellor, VC, additional chief secretary to Higher Education Department, principal secretaries to Social Welfare Department and Backward Classes Department.

The court issued this directive after hearing a PIL filed by Karnataka State Universities and Colleges, Backward Classes and Minority Teachers Association, Mysuru, represented by general secretary J Sannappa. The petitioner said the chancellor had appointed Justice K Bhakthavatsala, former judge of Karnataka HC, as the chief of one-man fact-finding panel. He submitted a report in 2015 to Governor and KSOU chancellor.

Justice Bhaktavatsala prima facie held that the irregularities are violations under Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC. Despite several representations, the chancellor failed to take action on the basis of report. Therefore, a PIL was filed. In response to this, the additional chief secretary, Higher Education Department, said action will be taken if representation were to be made by the petitioner.

However, the additional chief secretary issued an endorsement in 2017 stating an FIR has been booked with Jayalakshmipuram police against Prof Rangappa and others. Therefore, no further action is warranted on the said representation, petitioner stated.