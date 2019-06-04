Home States Karnataka

Lightning claims 5 in Kalaburagi

Five people were killed and six others sustained burns when lightning struck in two different places in Kalaburagi on Monday evening.

Published: 04th June 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

A representational image of lightning. (EPS | Puskhar V)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Five people were killed and six others sustained burns when lightning struck in two different places in Kalaburagi on Monday evening.In Chittapur taluk’s  Madbul thanda, three people died and one person sustained burns when they were struck by lightning. The deceased have been identified as Gemu Rathod (32), Suresh Pawar (30) and Uvaraj Chauhan (24).

Seenabai Pawar sustained burns and is under treatment. Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav and Gulbarga Rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimudu visited the spot at Madbul Thanda. On the outskirts of Aland town two people died and five others sustained injuries due to lightning. The deceased have been identified as Abdul Gani and Suresh Sherkhani. In Kuddalli village, 15 sheep were killed when lightning struck them in a field.

TAGS
lightning Kalaburagi death

