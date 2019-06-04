Sadananda, Shivakumar spar over Mekedatu waters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda on Monday took a dig at the state government for delay in taking the Mekedatu drinking water and the Bengaluru Sub-Urban Rail projects forward. He questioned why the state had not submitted a detailed project report (DPR) even after the Centre gave the go-ahead.

Sadananda Gowda said that when there is acute drinking water shortage in the state and when the Centre has already given its nod for Mekedatu, the state should prepare a DPR and send it. “We are here to give it a push. We do not want to indulge in politics on any issue -- be it Mekedatu or the sub-urban rail project. We are willing to work with the state government for the implementation of these projects. But when there are allegations against us, we have to respond,” he said.

“The state government is yet to submit a plan of action for the sub-urban rail project despite Centre assuring all cooperation,” he told media persons.He said the sub-urban project got a big push when he was the Union Railway Minister and after five years of discussions, Rs 17,000 crore was allocated in the Union budget, and contribution from the state and central government was made 50:50 per cent based on the state’s request.

“From Central government, we have done everything, but the project is still not moving forward,” he said. The minister said he will soon write to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and discuss with Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi to take the project forward. He reiterated that all four Union ministers from the state will meet once every month for two hours to discuss issues related to Karnataka. And once in every 15 days, he will meet people for three hours at the party office in Bengaluru.After Lok Sabha election results were announced, Kumaraswamy was ready to resign, but was stopped from doing so, Gowda said when asked about his pre-election prediction on government not surviving beyond May 23, the day when Lok Sabha poll results were announced.

‘No question of Hindi imposition on States’

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda on Monday said that the Centre is not imposing Hindi on any states.“There is no question of imposition of Hindi and it is not fair to cast aspersions on the Centre,” he said. Gowda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that ‘national ambition and regional aspiration’ will be his government’s approach for inclusive development, and regional issues will be given the top priority. “When the PM himself has made it clear, how can the Centre be accused of imposing Hindi?” he questioned.

‘Central team yet to visit site’

Rejecting Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda’s remarks on Mekedatu project, Karnataka Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar said the Detailed Project Report was already with the Centre as well as the Cauvery Water Management Authority.

“I was surprised today at Sadananda Gowda claiming that no DPR has been submitted. After a series of meetings with MPs under the leadership of Sadananda Gowda, including meetings at his residence, Karnataka submitted a Rs 9,000 crore DPR on Mekedatu to Centre,” Shivakumar said. The minister insisted that if Sadananda Gowda wants to take over the handling of the project completely he was more than welcome to do so. “The entire state government is with Sadananda Gowda for this project. He has the great opportunity to represent us all and we are at his beck and call. I appeal to him respectfully that whenever they (Union government) want us to meet, we are ready. I will submit all documents and reports once again. We will meet all MPs and keep them updated,” Shivakumar added.

Reiterating that irrigation is impossible with the Mekedatu project which singularly focuses on hydroelectricity production, Shivakumar urged Karnataka MPs to take Tamil Nadu MPs into confidence.

“Central authorities are yet to visit the site and only after that can we move ahead with the project,” he added. Given the drought and severe water crisis, Shivakumar along with Muzrai Department Minister P T Parameshwar Naik will visit Kigga on June 6 to offer prayers for a bountiful monsoon. “We have only 13.93 tmc ft live capacity water in all four Cauvery reservoirs combined. The situation in North Karnataka is worse compelling us to sign an MoU with Maharashtra for water exchange,” Shivakumar added.