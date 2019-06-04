Shivamogga: Farmers dig up Tunga river bed to get water for crops

Ramachandra V Gunari By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Water scarcity in villages on the banks of the Tunga river in Tirthahalli is threatening Areca plantations, which have flourished between Mahishi and Tuduru villages for decades. In a last-ditch effort to save the plantations, farmers are now digging into the river bed, to divert stagnant pools to a designated area from where they can draw water for the crops. Farmers say this is the first time in the history of the Malnad region that they have had to resort to these means to protect their crops.

Areca is the traditional crop in this region. “I am 35 years old and this is the first time I have seen this step being taken. Water scarcity for areca and banana plantations has never occurred in my before,” said Sathyanarayana, a farmer.

To ensure their crops do not die, farmers in villages like Dabbanagadde, Mahishi, Melina Koodige, Donikandi and Srigala are using earthmovers to create a path for the stagnant pools to flow towards the river bank.

“Usually, farmers on the river bank draw water for their crops between February and mid-May. This year, without rainfall, the river has gone dry. We are helpless and are only trying to protect our plantation. If it doesn’t rain in the next fortnight, we will be in trouble,” said Vijayendra, a farmer in Koodiege. Villagers are also wondering why the river dried up so soon in spite of good rains last year. With areca nut being the most preferred crop in the taluk, farmers say their annual income will be significantly hit if the crop failed, which justified the measures they were taking.