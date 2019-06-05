Home States Karnataka

Agumbe stares at huge rain deficit

The region received only 5 cm of rain this year, as opposed to 27 cm last year 

Published: 05th June 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

The Agumbe forest in Thirthahalli taluk of Shivamogga district | EXPRESS

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Agumbe, known as the Cherrapunjee of the South, is staring at a severe rainfall deficit this monsoon. Known for its many rivulets and streams, the pre-monsoon rainfall in the region this year has come down drastically compared to last year. From January, the Agumbe rainforest have received only 5 cm of rain so far, as against 27 cm last year.

The reason for the severe scarcity of rainfall is mainly attributed to deforestation. As a result, scarcity of water for drinking and agriculture purposes has hit the region, including Shivamogga city. 

According to data from the India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru, Agumbe rainforest received five times lower rainfall than last year. “There should have been at least 20 cm of rainfall in Agumbe till May. Normally, it receives about 15 cm of rainfall in this period. The pre-monsoon rain is a local phenomenon, unlike monsoon, which is influenced by global weather changes. The low pre-monsoon rainfall is a cause for worry,” said a Met official. 

The department stated that the annual rainfall, including monsoon, is at an increasing trend as monsoon rainfall is influenced by global phenomena. The annual rainfall was 6,151.7 mm in 2016, 6,276.4 mm in 2017 and 8,208.9 mm in 2018. The normal average rainfall is 7,624.2 mm. The normal rainfall is calculated based on the rain data from the past 50 years. 

Environmentalist Ajay Kumar Sharma said massive deforestation in the name of development and bagair hukum regularisation was to be blamed for the pitiful rainfall in the region. Many rivulets and streams, including Malathi and Varahi, discharge water in full force and join Tunga river, the lifeline of Shivamogga city and other parts of the state, as it joins Bhadra and flows as Tungabhadra river. 

“However, those rivulets and streams are dry now. Shivamogga city is dependent on the rainfall in Agumbe. No one is bothered to understand what is happening in the region. Agumbe, which normally receives pre-monsoon showers to an extent of 198 mm in the month of March, April and May, has received only 44.2 mm rain this time. The encroachment of pristine forests in the name of bagair hukum, from rich to the poor, massive felling of trees, and unsustainable development carried out in Agumbe Ghats has resulted in massive climate change this year,” he alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Agumbe Rainfall rain deficit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp