Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government pledges Rs 3 lakh aid to SC/ST farmers for tractors

The Karnataka government will give `3 lakh financial assistance to farmers from Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SCs/STs) to purchase tractor under the SC/ST welfare fund.

Published: 05th June 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government will give Rs 3 lakh financial assistance to farmers from Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SCs/STs) to purchase tractor under the SC/ST welfare fund. The State Development Commission meeting chaired by Chief Minister 

H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday approved the action plan prepared under the SC/ST Sub-Plan for the year. In the 2019-2020 budget, the state government had allocated Rs 30,444.99 crore for various programmes for welfare of SCS/STs. In the 2018-19 budget, Rs 29,723.57 crore was allocated.

As part of the new initiatives under the Agriculture Department, SC/ST farmers will be provided financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh for purchasing tractor of above 25 HP and under the Horticulture Department programmes, the government will give up to 90% of financial assistance for poly-houses. The government will give financial assistance of up to `7 lakh for starting mobile fish canteens in district and taluk centres.
The CM directed the officials to bring in newness and fresh approach in the implementation of programmes.

He directed the officials to come out with new schemes and also do an audit of the schemes that have been implemented.  Also, Rs 1,40,000 crore has been spent on various programmes in the last five years, he said.

The CM warned the officials against same persons getting benefits under the schemes multiple times and directed them to ensure that the schemes help people economically and educationally. Such instances have come to his notice and action will be taken against officials if they fail to implement the programmes well to help SCs/STs, he said. Education, housing and health sectors should be given priority, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka government SC/ST farmers welfare scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp