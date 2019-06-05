Karnataka government pledges Rs 3 lakh aid to SC/ST farmers for tractors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government will give Rs 3 lakh financial assistance to farmers from Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SCs/STs) to purchase tractor under the SC/ST welfare fund. The State Development Commission meeting chaired by Chief Minister

H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday approved the action plan prepared under the SC/ST Sub-Plan for the year. In the 2019-2020 budget, the state government had allocated Rs 30,444.99 crore for various programmes for welfare of SCS/STs. In the 2018-19 budget, Rs 29,723.57 crore was allocated.

As part of the new initiatives under the Agriculture Department, SC/ST farmers will be provided financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh for purchasing tractor of above 25 HP and under the Horticulture Department programmes, the government will give up to 90% of financial assistance for poly-houses. The government will give financial assistance of up to `7 lakh for starting mobile fish canteens in district and taluk centres.

The CM directed the officials to bring in newness and fresh approach in the implementation of programmes.

He directed the officials to come out with new schemes and also do an audit of the schemes that have been implemented. Also, Rs 1,40,000 crore has been spent on various programmes in the last five years, he said.



The CM warned the officials against same persons getting benefits under the schemes multiple times and directed them to ensure that the schemes help people economically and educationally. Such instances have come to his notice and action will be taken against officials if they fail to implement the programmes well to help SCs/STs, he said. Education, housing and health sectors should be given priority, he said.