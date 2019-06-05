Home States Karnataka

Laxmi Hebbalkar, Satish Jarkiholi lock horns

He promised that he will strive to get more than `30 lakh per acre compensation for the farmers whose land was acquired for the plant.

Published: 05th June 2019

Belagavi rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A sewage treatment plant, which the government has decided to establish at Halaga in Belagavi Rural assembly constituency, has become the bone of contention between Belagavi Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar and District Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

While Hebbalkar has said she will not allow the plant to come up till a higher compensation was paid to all farmers whose land was acquired for it, Jarkiholi said the government will not go back on setting up of the plant at Halaga under any circumstances as it was decided two years ago.

“On the pretext of setting up a treatment plant at Halaga, the government has conspired to grab fertile land of farmers,” she said and urged the government to provide higher compensation to farmers for handing over their land.

Hebbalkar said she was of the opinion that the government could take up work on the plant provided all farmers who lost their land got the compensation which they demanded.  On the other hand, Jarkiholi said it will not be possible for any Deputy Commissioner to change the government’s decision to set up a plant at the identified land at Halaga. He promised that he will strive to get more than `30 lakh per acre compensation for the farmers whose land was acquired for the plant.

