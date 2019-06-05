Home States Karnataka

Madikeri: Two children rescued from confinement in coffee estate

Two children, who were confined by a coffee estate owner in his house in Kodagu, have been rescued by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Monday.

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Two children, who were confined by a coffee estate owner in his house in Kodagu, have been rescued by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Monday. The estate owner had taken the children one month ago after the children’s parents — both estate workers — failed to repay a loan on time. 

After he took the children, the parents complained to a local rights organisation regarding the issue. The organisation brought this to CWC attention.  The parents of the children, while working in an estate at Kalathmadu, had borrowed Rs 85,000 from the owner. When they failed to return the money, the owner took the children as ‘hostages’. 

The girls were students of Classes 3 and 7. The estate owner took them to his house one month ago while the parents were away at work.  

