Mysuru: Hospitals yet to be paid for treating poisoned victims

MYSURU: They bravely worked day and night to save devotees who were battling for life after having consumed poisoned prasadam at the Kichuguthu Maramma Temple in Sulvadi. Now, they are running from pillar to post to get their bills cleared.

The case had shot into the limelight as 15 lives were lost in the tragedy. It was even discussed in Parliament and the Prime Minister’s Office had announced compensation for the kin. However, for the doctors and hospitals, the chances of recovering payments are slim.

As the government hospitals in Hanur, Kollegal and Chamarajanagar, which were closest to the temple, did not have the best health care facilities, 104 patients, including 30 in critical condition, were rushed to KR Hospital in Mysuru. While a majority were discharged within 15 days, a few remained under care for a month after which they were given psychiatric counselling as well.



Dr Yoganna from Suyog hospital said, “We treated 19 patients out of which six were in the ICU and their total stay was over one month. We have paid Rs. 10 lakh just towards pharmacy bills and the total bill of Rs. 25 lakh was submitted to the government.”

However, DHO KH Prasad said the Health Department had sent instructions for payments to be made under the Karnataka Arogya Scheme.

