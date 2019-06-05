Home States Karnataka

Mysuru: Hospitals yet to be paid for treating poisoned victims

They bravely worked day and night to save devotees who were battling for life after having consumed poisoned prasadam at the Kichuguthu Maramma Temple in Sulvadi.

Published: 05th June 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: They bravely worked day and night to save devotees who were battling for life after having consumed poisoned prasadam at the Kichuguthu Maramma Temple in Sulvadi. Now, they are running from pillar to post to get their bills cleared. 

The case had shot into the limelight as 15 lives were lost in the tragedy. It was even discussed in Parliament and the Prime Minister’s Office had announced compensation for the kin. However, for the doctors and hospitals, the chances of recovering payments are slim. 

As the government hospitals in Hanur, Kollegal and Chamarajanagar, which were closest to the temple, did not have the best health care facilities, 104 patients, including 30 in critical condition, were rushed to KR Hospital in Mysuru. While a majority were discharged within 15 days, a few remained under care for a month after which they were given psychiatric counselling as well. 

Dr Yoganna from Suyog hospital said, “We treated 19 patients out of which six were in the ICU and their total stay was over one month. We have paid Rs. 10 lakh just towards pharmacy bills and the total bill of Rs. 25 lakh was submitted to the government.” 

However, DHO KH Prasad said the Health Department had sent instructions for payments to be made under the Karnataka Arogya Scheme.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mysuru Hospitals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp