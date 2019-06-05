Recreation of ‘Oththekola’ for Shivanna’s movie irks devotees

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The recreation of ‘Oththekola’, traditional worship of demi-god Vishnumurthy Daiva at Polali temple for a Kannada movie starring Shivrajkumar and Rachita Ram has irked devotees.



A few days ago, Oththekola, a ritual performed in Kerala and some parts of coastal Karnataka was recreated for P Vasu directorial upcoming Kannada film ‘Anand’. The shoot went on throughout the night near Polali Rajarajeshwari temple in Bantwal.

The locals and devotees, after the shoot, alleged that the temple authorities should not have permitted a movie shoot on temple premises. One of the devotees wrote on his Facebook post that the temple should stop using the site for commercial purpose. Some devotees had also alleged that it is an insult to the living tradition of ‘Bhoota Kola’.

Sitharam, one who objected to the ritual being recreated for the movie said that though the movie team had permission, disrespecting traditional practices should stop. Meanwhile, Praveen, Executive Officer of the Polali temple refuted allegations and said, “A two-minute song was shot in the temple premises. We did not give permission to hold Bhoota Kola.”



The temple authorities say that the ‘Bhoota Kola’ was performed on private property with prior permission.

Bhoota Kola is a living tradition of spirit worship practiced with utmost respect and dignity in the coastal region. Though the issue is slowly dying down, videos of the shoot are still being circulated on social media.

‘Oththekola’ festival is celebrated in coastal region as well as in Kerala. Locals perform the ritual hoping for good crops and yield in farming. ‘Kenda Seve’ is also one of the offerings during the festival where devotees run on a heap of burning charcoal.