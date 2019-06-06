Home States Karnataka

CSRTI develops technology to make paper from mulberry bark

It is also for the first time the institute has embarked on producing paper using bark and is one among the several initiatives planned by CSRTI to recycle sericulture waste.

Published: 06th June 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Sreekantswamy B
Express News Service

MYSURU: The Central Sericulture Research and Training Institute (CSRTI) here is developing a technology to produce paper out of mulberry bark. CSRTI Director Dr Ravindra Singh Teotia told TNIE that a team of scientists led by Shivakumar Hukkeri is working on developing this unique technology. 
“As the Research and Development (R&D) work is in its final stage, we will be applying for patent from National Research Development Corporation, New Delhi, in one month.

We have been closely monitoring the process in its different stages and the result is overwhelming,” Teotia said adducing the photographs of the paper being developed in different phases. According to Teotia, the paper manufactured using mulberry bark can last for 1,500 years. To a query on any plans to sell the technology to interested vendors, Teotia replied in negative and said, “We are keen on patenting the technology.”

It is also for the first time the institute has embarked on producing paper using bark and is one among the several initiatives planned by CSRTI to recycle sericulture waste. The twigs are also being recycled into compost as a part of the extended initiative as about 30 tonnes of waste are generated per one hectare of land (2.5 acres) in sericulture. If the same waste is recycled and promoted in a big way, it will also generate additional income to farmers.

The thrust is on recycling sericulture waste like mulberry stem, bark, reeling waste and cocoon pupae. The pupae can be used as fish and animal feed and also for humans. It also contains anti-microbial properties and can be used for medical purposes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CSRTI Central Sericulture Research and Training Institute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp