CSRTI develops technology to make paper from mulberry bark

Sreekantswamy B

Express News Service

MYSURU: The Central Sericulture Research and Training Institute (CSRTI) here is developing a technology to produce paper out of mulberry bark. CSRTI Director Dr Ravindra Singh Teotia told TNIE that a team of scientists led by Shivakumar Hukkeri is working on developing this unique technology.

“As the Research and Development (R&D) work is in its final stage, we will be applying for patent from National Research Development Corporation, New Delhi, in one month.

We have been closely monitoring the process in its different stages and the result is overwhelming,” Teotia said adducing the photographs of the paper being developed in different phases. According to Teotia, the paper manufactured using mulberry bark can last for 1,500 years. To a query on any plans to sell the technology to interested vendors, Teotia replied in negative and said, “We are keen on patenting the technology.”

It is also for the first time the institute has embarked on producing paper using bark and is one among the several initiatives planned by CSRTI to recycle sericulture waste. The twigs are also being recycled into compost as a part of the extended initiative as about 30 tonnes of waste are generated per one hectare of land (2.5 acres) in sericulture. If the same waste is recycled and promoted in a big way, it will also generate additional income to farmers.

The thrust is on recycling sericulture waste like mulberry stem, bark, reeling waste and cocoon pupae. The pupae can be used as fish and animal feed and also for humans. It also contains anti-microbial properties and can be used for medical purposes.