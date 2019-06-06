Home States Karnataka

Docs get ready to stage Yakshagana on cancer awareness in Mangaluru

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: ‘Arbudasura garvabhangha’, the Yakshagana performance to spread awareness on cancer and staged by doctors of Mangaluru earlier this year, will be performed again on June 9. The event will be held at Nandaneshwara temple in Panambur from 6 pm to 9 pm on Sunday. In view of World Cancer Day on February 4, doctors from Mangaluru staged the Yakshagana performance on cancer awareness at Kadri Park, which was a success.

On popular demand, the doctors have decided to stage it once again at Panambur, Dr Annayya Kulal from Indian Medical Association, Mangaluru, said. Naguva Nagisuva Geleyaru, the Mangalore chapter of IMA, Yakshanandana and PV Aithal English Yakshagana Balaga are jointly organising the performance. 

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, Kulal said the entire effort is to sensitise the public about cancer and to wean away people from tobacco use. Doctors will be in a better position to explain about the disease and hence they have decided to take up the popular medium of the region, yakshagana, to spread awareness on cancer, he said. 

There is no need to panic over cancer and it can be completely treated if diagnosed at the early stages where awareness could play a key role. The causes of cancer, symptoms and treatment will be explained through the yakshagana performance.

It will be helpful for people. The doctors after their busy schedule, get together for practice after 8 pm every day, Kulal said. Dr Sachidananda Rai, president IMA, Mangaluru Chapter, Ravishankar Karanth, president and Dr P Sathiyamoorthy Aithal, vice-president of Naguva Nagisuva Geleyaru were present.

