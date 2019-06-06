Hubballi bus passengers get water to beat the heat

Mallikarjun Hiremanth By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Mindful of the rising temperatures and the effect it has on passengers, employees of the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation in Hubbali, have started keeping water cans in the buses, to help those travelling onboard quench their thirst, paying for it from their own pockets.

At bus terminals in Hubballi as well, one can see such cans placed strategically, with filtered water and a bottle next to it. Passengers are free to drink this water. “The water cans have been in place from the time summer began. As many as 25 drivers in the Hubbali rural depot have arranged the same facilities. The can is filled twice a day,” said Lokesh H, a conductor deployed on Hubballi-Kamadolli route.

Each time a water can is refilled, it costs Rs 10. “Many passengers appreciated the move and came forward to contribute. But it is a service we want to undertake for them. The expense is bearable,” Lokesh said.

Explaining where they source the drinking water from, Lokesh said, “We fill a 15-litre can at RO water plants. A bottle is kept nearby for passengers to use while drinking.” Lokesh first noticed the method adopted by bus drivers and conductors in other states and this inspired him to start the same here. “I implemented it with the guidance of our senior authorities as well as bus driver Ashok Nagral,” he said.