Home States Karnataka

Hubballi bus passengers get water to beat the heat

At bus terminals in Hubballi as well, one can see such cans placed strategically, with filtered water and a bottle next to it.

Published: 06th June 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Mallikarjun Hiremanth
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Mindful of the rising temperatures and the effect it has on passengers, employees of the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation in Hubbali, have started keeping water cans in the buses, to help those travelling onboard quench their thirst, paying for it from their own pockets.

At bus terminals in Hubballi as well, one can see such cans placed strategically, with filtered water and a bottle next to it. Passengers are free to drink this water. “The water cans have been in place from the time summer began. As many as 25 drivers in the Hubbali rural depot have arranged the same facilities. The can is filled twice a day,” said Lokesh H, a conductor deployed on Hubballi-Kamadolli route. 

Each time a water can is refilled, it costs Rs 10. “Many passengers appreciated the move and came forward to contribute. But it is a service we want to undertake for them. The expense is bearable,” Lokesh said.

Explaining where they source the drinking water from, Lokesh said, “We fill a 15-litre can at RO water plants. A bottle is kept nearby for passengers to use while drinking.” Lokesh first noticed the method adopted by bus drivers and conductors in other states and this inspired him to start the same here. “I implemented it with the guidance of our senior authorities as well as bus driver Ashok Nagral,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hubballi Water summer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp