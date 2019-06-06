Karnataka Raj Bhavan eyes zero-waste campus tag

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The stately Raj Bhavan has taken the lead in managing the waste produced on the campus and has set its sights on becoming a zero-waste facility. Henceforth, all the waste generated will be composted and used for maintaining the vast garden.

In a city that produces over 4,000 tons of garbage every day, not to mention the waste generated in government buildings and other facilities, the “Namma Kasa, Namma Javabdhari’’ (our waste, our responsibility) initiative launched by Governor Vajubhai Vala on World Environment Day could be a step in the right direction.

Chairman of the State-level Solid Waste Management Monitoring Committee, Justice Subhash B Adi, said about 11,085 tons of waste is generated every day across Karnataka of which 64% is wet waste which can be processed. But most of it is going to landfills or is dumped near lakes and open land near villages, causing polluting.

Governor Vala, while talking about the initiative towards achieving an open-defecation free society, pointed out that keeping the city clean is everyone’s responsibility. “Those who dirty a place should be punished. Without punishment, one cannot be reformed,’’ he said.