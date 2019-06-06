NEET: Three from Karnataka in Top 100

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: A record 7.97 lakh students were declared “qualified” as the National Testing Agency announced the results of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the gateway to admission into MBBS and BDS courses in the country, on Wednesday.

Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan (701/720 marks) was declared all India topper. In Karnataka, Phaneendra D R topped the state scoring 686 (36 rank). The second highest scorer in the state, P Mahesh Anand, secured a rank of 43. The third topper in the state, Pragya Mitra got a ranking of 99.