Home States Karnataka

NEET: Three from Karnataka in Top 100

Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan (701/720 marks) was declared all India topper. In Karnataka, Phaneendra D R topped the state scoring 686 (36 rank).

Published: 06th June 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

NEET aspirants on their way to a centre

For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: A record 7.97 lakh students were declared “qualified” as the National Testing Agency announced the results of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the gateway to admission into MBBS and BDS courses in the country, on Wednesday.

Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan (701/720 marks) was declared all India topper. In Karnataka, Phaneendra D R topped the state scoring 686 (36 rank). The second highest scorer in the state, P Mahesh Anand, secured a rank of 43. The third topper in the state, Pragya Mitra got a ranking of 99.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp