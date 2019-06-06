Raichur JDS leaders zero in on Duggammana Gunda

Shreyas Hs By

Express News Service

SINDHANUR (RAICHUR): Though names of the village for Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s ‘Grama Vastavya’ are not yet finalised, the buzz in Raichur is that the state may chose Duggammana Gunda, a remote and backward village in Sindhanur taluk. The JD(S) wing in Sindhanur has been busy discussing the names of the villages over the past few days. During the previous edition of the programme, HDK had visited Chitrali village of the same taluk.

According to district youth wing leader Sumith Tadkal, who also hails from Sindhanur, “The party cadre has decided to go with Duggammana Gunda, and the final decision will be taken by the district minister Venkatarao Nadagouda. ”It is an island village. In case of heavy rain, the village gets surrounded by water and loses its connectivity with other villages. Also, there are no proper houses for the people who live there and a lower primary school needs upgradation in the village,” Tadkal added.

The headmaster of the government school--Shankara Devaru said that the village has 45 families and 30 children are pursuing education. “People in the village hope that the Chief Minister’s visit will bring development to the village.”When contacted, the district and animal husbandry minister Venkatarao Nadagouda only said that the CM may stay in one of the villages of Manvi or Sindhanur taluk.