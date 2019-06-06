Home States Karnataka

SC to hear Karnataka mining baron Janardhana Reddy's plea to travel to Ballari on Friday

Reddy, who is accused in a multi-crore illegal mining case and is out on bail, moved the apex court on Thursday.

Published: 06th June 2019 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Gali Janardhana Reddy

Ballari-based mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a plea by former Karnataka minister and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy, who has sought permission to travel to Ballari in the state to visit his ailing father-in-law.

Reddy, who is accused in a multi-crore illegal mining case and is out on bail, moved the apex court on Thursday.

A vacation bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee agreed to hear his plea on Friday.

The former minister said in his plea that his father-in-law has developed a health condition and is presently admitted in the ICU of a hospital at Ballari in Karnataka.

ALSO READ | Chargesheet filed against Gali Janardhana Reddy, eight others

He sought the apex court's permission to visit Ballari as he has been barred by judicial order from visiting his home district.

Reddy was granted conditional bail by the apex court in January 2015 after spending more than three years in jail.

As part of his bail conditions, Reddy was directed by the court not to visit his home town Ballari as well as Ananthapur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.

ALSO READ | Ambidant case: Janardhana Reddy’s house attached

G Janardhana Reddy and his brother-in-law B V Srinivas Reddy, managing director of the Obalapuram Mining Company (OMC), were arrested by CBI on September 5, 2011, from Ballari and brought to Hyderabad.

In the OMC case, the company is accused of changing mining lease boundary markings and indulging in illegal mining in the Ballari Reserve Forest area, spread over Ballari in Karnataka and Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Janardhana Reddy Gali Janardhana Reddy Karnataka Mining Scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp