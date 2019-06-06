Home States Karnataka

Tank in Shivamogga with water throughout year, thanks to residents

While the gruelling summer has resulted in almost all waterbodies going bone dry, here is some good news.

Published: 06th June 2019 06:01 AM

Cattle drink water at Hulikere tank at Vitthagondanakoppa in Shivamogga | marx tejaswi

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: While the gruelling summer has resulted in almost all waterbodies going bone dry, here is some good news. The tank in Vitthagondanakoppa, located 3 km from Harnahalli, paints a different picture — all thanks to the villagers who have ensured that there is sufficient water in it throughout the year. 

The 8.4-acre tank has become a symbol of success of government schemes when people are involved in it effectively. Under Jalasamvardhane Yojane, a World Bank-sponsored scheme for rejuvenation of tanks, the tank was developed by the villagers in 2011. Now, the tank’s water is being used to feed cattle, grow first crop in the monsoon and also by villagers who swim in it to beat the heat.

Even though Shivamogga is called the gateway to the Malnad region, sparse pre-monsoon showers this year has resulted in drought and depletion of groundwater level. Most of the tanks located between Ayanur and Harnahalli in Shivamogga taluk have also dried up. While this is the situation elsewhere, residents of Vitthagondanakoppa are a lucky lot — thanks to their tank which is also called Hulikere.

A tank users group, Basaveshwara Kere Abhivruddhi Sangha, was formed and retired village accountant Choradi Shivanandappa was chosen as its president. The state government released Rs 14.40 lakh to develop the tank.

 “We desilted the tank and gave the silt-free of cost to farmers to improve soil productivity. There is water in the tank not just during rains, but also in the summer months. Water flows directly from the surrounding hills to the tank through canals. Cattle from the village and neighbouring villages also quench their thirst in the tank. The groundwater level has also increased in the vicinity,” Shivanandappa, who led the villagers in the rejuvenation project, told The New Indian Express.

Shivamogga Water

