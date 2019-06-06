Home States Karnataka

Tough law to come up for PGs, homestays in Karnataka: UT Khader

Says state govt will enact rules to ensure safety for women and end irregularities 

Karnataka Minister for Housing and Urban Development UT Khader (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: For the very first time, the state government will come up with a tough law for all paying guest accommodations and homestays, in an attempt to ensure the safety of women. Briefing media persons, Minister UT Khader on Wednesday said that it will be a model policy. “In order to put an end to irregularities in PGs, we have decided to bring out a policy.

The government is already preparing a set of draft guidelines for PGs to bring them under the legal framework after consulting legal experts. As of now, there is no policy to regulate PGs and home stays. The policy will ensure safety and security of those staying in PGs especially the women,” he said. 

He further said that an online property tax payment system will be introduced soon in the Mangaluru City Corporation limits. Citizens can apply for mutation or Khata, an important property document under E-khata system. Minister said that the water rationing system enforced in Mangaluru city will continue till June 10. Due to rains in Kudremukh region, water can be supplied to some parts of the district if there is further delay in monsoon’s arrival, he said.

Responding to the confusion over scrapping government holidays for Good Friday, Mahalaya Amavasya and Eid Milad, the minister said that the government is yet to take a final decision. “We will take people’s opinion before taking a decision in this regard,” he stated.

Meanwhile, replying to a media query on senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy’s statement, Khader said that opinions of senior leaders will be taken into consideration. “There is a need to rise above power politics and concentrate on issue-based administration,” he said.

