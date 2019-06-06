Home States Karnataka

Vijayapura: Rs 1 crore sought to carry out work on Gol Gumbaz

The ASI officials functioning here submitted the report seeking Rs 1 crore in April.

Published: 06th June 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: The world-famous Gol Gumbaz could soon get a facelift as the officials of the Archeological Society of India (ASI) have submitted a report to their higher authorities seeking funds to restore the heritage structure after cracks were noticed near its dome. 

The ASI officials functioning here submitted the report seeking Rs 1 crore in April.  “A few months ago, a special team comprising archaeology experts visited Gol Gumbaz and prepared a detailed report on what kind of restoration work is required. Based on that report, we estimated the project cost and submitted it to our higher authorities. We are hopeful that they will give their nod at the earliest,”  Superintendent Officer of ASI Mounesh Kurvatti told TNIE. 

The dome of the Gol Gumbaz is considered to be one of the largest in India and second largest in the world. It was built by Mohammed Adil Shah in the 17th century. According to sources, original material used during the actual construction of Gol Gumbaz will be used during the restoration.

The authorities have decided not to use modern material or machines to fix the cracks and repair other damages to maintain the novelty of the structure.“The restoration will be done without causing any inconvenience to visitors. All restoration work will be done manually,” Superintendent Officer of ASI Mounesh Kurvatti told TNIE.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayapura Gol Gumbaz ASI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp