Vijayapura: Rs 1 crore sought to carry out work on Gol Gumbaz

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: The world-famous Gol Gumbaz could soon get a facelift as the officials of the Archeological Society of India (ASI) have submitted a report to their higher authorities seeking funds to restore the heritage structure after cracks were noticed near its dome.

The ASI officials functioning here submitted the report seeking Rs 1 crore in April. “A few months ago, a special team comprising archaeology experts visited Gol Gumbaz and prepared a detailed report on what kind of restoration work is required. Based on that report, we estimated the project cost and submitted it to our higher authorities. We are hopeful that they will give their nod at the earliest,” Superintendent Officer of ASI Mounesh Kurvatti told TNIE.

The dome of the Gol Gumbaz is considered to be one of the largest in India and second largest in the world. It was built by Mohammed Adil Shah in the 17th century. According to sources, original material used during the actual construction of Gol Gumbaz will be used during the restoration.

The authorities have decided not to use modern material or machines to fix the cracks and repair other damages to maintain the novelty of the structure.“The restoration will be done without causing any inconvenience to visitors. All restoration work will be done manually,” Superintendent Officer of ASI Mounesh Kurvatti told TNIE.