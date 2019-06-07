After failing to get NET admit card, Kannada enthusiast tweets to DVS

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Running from pillar to post to get her problem resolved by the National Testing Authority, this Kannada enthusiast opened a twitter account and shot off a tweet to the HRD ministry, and MP and Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda. She got a favourable response.



Hajeera Khanum, from Bengaluru, who had applied for National Entrance Test (NET) to become Assistant Professor, did not receive her admit card despite paying up fees for the exam, which will be held on June 21.

“I paid the fee by March 19, well before the deadline. But on May 28, when I tried to download my admit card, the site said a confirmation was yet to be got from the bank or NTA about the payment. A few days later, it said fees was not paid,” she said, following which she shot off mails from her account and the university, and tried to contact the redressal numbers and email address given by the NTA, but to no avail.

After getting in touch with the local MLA in person, she was redirected to MP Sadananda Gowda. Meanwhile, she took to twitter and after meeting the minister, was assured of results. Within days, the HRD minister responded on Twitter.

“When I had earlier told the university about the problem, they said they had no connection with NTA or UGC. It was finally social media that came to my rescue,” said Hajeera.

Hajeera is the daughter of Kannada activist Samiulla Khan, who was at the forefront of the Akhila Karnataka Mahamadyara Vedike, which popularises Kannada among the Muslim community.

TWEET SOLUTION

Monday, Hajeera tweets:

@HRDMinistry @DVSBJP

I hajeera Khanum Candidate of the UGC National eligiblity Test applied for Kannada Asst. Professor post. applicant no.190510158832 have not received my admit card as it is not being displayed on the website inspite of me paying examination fee on time.

@HRDMinistry @DVSBJP Last Date for paying examination fee was 30th March 2019 but we have paid on 19th of March 2019, in SBI Bank MES College Branch (Branch Code: 40533)

@drashwathcn @DrRPNishank @DVSBJP @HRDMinistry I kindly request you to take this issue into consideration.

Tuesday, DVS replies:

Request You to look into this @HRDMinistry @DrRPNishank Ji. Hajeera Khanum Father is Kannada Activist. Wanted his daughter to Persue her Only Kannada Education throughout her School and college. eligible candidate should not miss opportunity to write test

Thursday, HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal responds:

Fee payment by candidate has been ascertained from the bank. Admit card will be issued by Sunday.

@HajeeraKhanum