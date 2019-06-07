BJP, farmers oppose JSW Steel land deal in Ballari

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/BALLAR I: The deal over a parcel of land to be sold to JSW Group is heading into some stiff opposition, with the BJP threatening to launch a three-day satyagraha, and farmers of the affected villages in Ballari joining the protests. The BJP’s allegation is that the land -- 3,667 acres worth about Rs 7,000 crore -- is being undersold to JSW for a mere Rs 50 crore. The farmers of Toranagallu, Kurekoppa and other villages are now demanding higher compensation for their lands. It may be recalled that a few months ago, villagers of Musinayakanahalli (Sultanpura) had taken to the streets demanding the closure of a tar plant set up by JSW Group, because of the thick soot and air pollution, and a public hearing was held.

Now, the same villagers are gearing up to join hands with the villagers of Thoranagallu and Kurekoppa. Senior legislator and former minister HK Patil has opposed the move. “I have brought it to the notice of the CM and industries minister, I have tweeted about this. I’m hopeful that they will decide wisely,” he told The New Indian Express. However, the government seems determined to go ahead with its decision. The land was acquired for JSW from locals, and land losers were given an ex-gratia payment of Rs 15,000 per acre 12 years ago. “The villagers had nobody to fight for them and many politicians took advantage of this. We thought that every person who came in the guise of helping us was a godsend. But they were clandestinely helping the industrialists,” said Kodal Mallanagouda, who’s lost over 100 acres of land worth Rs 150- 200 crore, to JSW.

“It was local politicians who instilled fear in the minds of people by misleading them. Former Sandur MLA Bhupathi had started a movement in 2005 to get us Rs 4-5 lakh per acre as compensation, but it lost steam,” alleged Kotiginal Sharanappa, a former gram panchayat member and activist. Pointing out that the land was earmarked for acquisition way back in 1971, Sharanappa said the preliminary notification was issued in 1971 and final notification came in 1972. “Initially, the public sector Vijayanagara Steel Plant (VSP) was proposed here. It was in limbo for some time, and revived when Chandra Shekar became prime minister. The then Union Minister of State for Mines and Geology Basavaraj Patil Anwari preferred a private player over VSP. Essar Gujarat was to take over, and negotiations were on, but it failed after the government collapsed.

The project gained momentum when Veerappa Moily became chief minister, and JSW entered the scene,” he explained. The JSW steel plant started with 0.8 million tonnes manufacturing capacity, and kept expanding and enhanced its capacity to 3 million tonnes, then to 20 million tonnes annually, with land allocation of 10,600 acres, said Sharanappa. The farmers said they were not ready to give up their land for the old guidance value of Rs 1.2 lakh per acre, and have demanded a fair price, in keeping with the present market rate. “When the National Highway authorities acquired land here, they paid Rs 93 lakh per acre. We want the same price for our land,” said Kuruburu Veerappa, a farmer from Thoranagallu. While Patil has opposed the move, Congress MLC K C Kondaiah claims there is no illegality in the decision. While BJP leaders have raised objections, MLA B Sriramulu and other local leaders are batting for higher compensation to the farmers, and more employment for the people. However, JSW Group has rubbished the allegations made by locals.

“The land was leased out by the Karnataka government in 2006-07. It is like any other leased land for industry here. The lease terms and conditions have been fulfilled, and we are getting the land,” Manjunath Prabhu, Vice- President, Admin, JSW, told The New Indian Express. On the farmers’ demand regarding market rate for the land, he said the rate was fixed as per government land rate during that period. “The government has based the land price on the basis of similar transactions done during that time,” he added. On the government’s statement that the deal was struck during the BJP’s regime in 2006-2007, he said it is not a question of which party was in power. “The land was acquired by the government for Vijaynagara Steel Plant in the early 70s. We got our land from it. The lease may have been given in a different time period, but it was under similar conditions. We got 2,000 acres of land in 2006 and 1,667 acres in 2007,” he said.