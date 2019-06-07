Home States Karnataka

Dharwad woman seeks divorce after hubby uploads their pic on FB

A Dharwad woman has sought divorce from her husband after the latter uploaded their photo on Facebook without her consent.

Published: 07th June 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

A former employee of a Trump-affiliated data-mining firm says it used algorithms that 'took fake news to the next level' using data inappropriately obtained from Facebook. | AP

File Image for Representational Purposes. (AP)

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: A Dharwad woman has sought divorce from her husband after the latter uploaded their photo on Facebook without her consent. The matter came to light when the couple approached the family court two days ago.

A counsellor said Vinayak and Priya (names changed) got married a month ago against the wishes of their family. It’s said that Vinayak, a resident of Shivamogga, uploaded their picture on his social media account, announcing their marriage. But this did not go well with Priya, who claims that her husband had promised her that he would not upload her picture without her consent.

“She approached the family court, seeking divorce. But, her husband is trying to convince her. We are not sure what the couple will decide in the coming days,” the counsellor said.  

“I thought after seeing the picture, family members will stop troubling us. But, I got shocked when my wife told me about divorce,” Vinayak said. 

Family members have now refused to interfere. A relative of Priya said: “She got married to Vinayak against the wishes of her family. Now, it is up to her to decide what she wants to do.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
facebook Divorce

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp