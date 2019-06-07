Dharwad woman seeks divorce after hubby uploads their pic on FB

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: A Dharwad woman has sought divorce from her husband after the latter uploaded their photo on Facebook without her consent. The matter came to light when the couple approached the family court two days ago.

A counsellor said Vinayak and Priya (names changed) got married a month ago against the wishes of their family. It’s said that Vinayak, a resident of Shivamogga, uploaded their picture on his social media account, announcing their marriage. But this did not go well with Priya, who claims that her husband had promised her that he would not upload her picture without her consent.

“She approached the family court, seeking divorce. But, her husband is trying to convince her. We are not sure what the couple will decide in the coming days,” the counsellor said.

“I thought after seeing the picture, family members will stop troubling us. But, I got shocked when my wife told me about divorce,” Vinayak said.



Family members have now refused to interfere. A relative of Priya said: “She got married to Vinayak against the wishes of her family. Now, it is up to her to decide what she wants to do.”