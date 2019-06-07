Fake news? Ballari police summon three people

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Three persons, including a Ballari-based journalist, have been summoned for investigation under the IT Act by Ballari rural police following a complaint of cheating filed by M S Subhas, vice-chancellor of Vijayanagara Sri Krishna Devaraya University. Following a television channel displaying two hall tickets with photographs of Governor Vajubhai Vala and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, stating that the varsity staffers do not discharge their duties well, the V-C had lodged a complaint with Ballari Rural Police.

He termed it as fake news aimed at defaming him. Lakshman Nimbargi, Superintendent of Police, Ballari, told The New Indian Express that the trio has been booked for cheating and forgery.

“The main accused is the candidate, whose hall ticket was used. He downloaded the hall ticket, made two copies of it and affixed photographs of the CM and the Governor on them. They were given to the journalist, who used it for a story without verification,” he said. However, the reporter maintained that he had sent the story with a reaction from the V-C, which the latter denied. An investigation is on.