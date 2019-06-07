Home States Karnataka

Vishwanath will take back his resignation

Two days after JDS state president Adagur H Vishwanath announced his decision to resign, party leaders are optimistic that he will continue in the post.

Prajwal Revanna, son of senior JD(S) leader H D Revanna confessed his mistake and is repenting for it, party sources said (File | EPS )

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/HASSAN: Two days after JDS state president Adagur H Vishwanath announced his decision to resign, party leaders are optimistic that he will continue in the post. Senior JDS leader YSV Datta and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna on Thursday said that the party supremo HD Deve Gowda and other leaders will soon convince Vishwanath to withdraw his resignation.

Prajwal Revanna said that Deve Gowda, HD Kumaraswamy and other senior leaders in the party have already discussed the issue with him and at the Janata Dal’s legislative party meeting. “He will withdraw his resignation in the next few days,” he added. In his resignation letter, Vishwanath had expressed displeasure over lack of coordination between political partners. He had also expressed disappointment over not being included in the coordination panel, and had accused the Congress of conspiring against JDS leaders.

