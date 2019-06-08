Home States Karnataka

10 IPS officers transferred in Karnataka amid major reshuffle

In a major reshuffle in the police department, the state government on Friday transferred 10 IPS officers.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a major reshuffle in the police department, the state government on Friday transferred 10 IPS officers. DCP (Bengaluru South) K Annamalai, who resigned from service, has been transferred. He has been replaced by Kolar SP Rohini Katoch Sepat.AN Prakash Gowda, who was transferred from Hassan before the Lok Sabha elections, following the Election Commission’s direction, was brought back to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s home district as SP.

Chetan Singh Rathor, Hassan SP, was transferred to Ramanagara, while Ramanagara SP B Ramesh was transferred as SP,  Special Task Force and Vigilance, Bengaluru Development Authority.KGF SP Karthik Reddy is now Kolar SP, while Dharmender Kumar Meena, who was Chamarajanagara SP, is posted as SP, Wireless, Bengaluru.

Raichur SP Dekka Kishore Babu is transferred to the Internal Security Division, Bengaluru. CB Vedamurthy, who was in the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, Mangaluru, was transferred as Raichur SP. CID SP HD Ananda Kumar is posted as Chamarajanagara SP.

