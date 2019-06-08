Yeddyurappa sets out from Badami

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: To draw the coalition government’s attention towards the drought in the state, BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa launched a tour to review the drought situation on Friday. He started his tour from Badami, which is represented by former Chief Minister and Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah in the legislative assembly. The former CM will visit various drought-affected constituencies of North Karnataka in the next few weeks along with his colleagues. In the last six months, this is the BJP’s third drought inspection tour in the state.

On Friday, Yeddyurappa, accompanied by BJP MLAs Murgesh Nirani, Govind Karjol and MP P C Gaddiogudar, visited Musttigeri village of Badami. He inspected the drought relief work done by Sri Dharmasthala Manjunath and interacted with farmers in order to understand their condition.

Speaking to media persons, Yeddyurappa said, “The main motive to start this tour from Badami is that it belongs to one of the prominent leaders in the ruling party. Another factor is to inspect what works have been taken up to tackle drought in the constituency, under the supervision of the former CM,” he said.

“In the last few weeks, many parts of this region received moderate rainfall, but Badami hasn’t received even a drop of rain. The authorities concerned have failed to open gaushalas. They opened a fodder bank, but failed to maintain a proper account of the distribution of fodder to owners of heads of cattle. No proper works have been undertaken to tackle the drought and so is the state of this constituency which belongs to an influential leader of the coalition,” he said.

Referring to the CM Kumaraswamy’s Grama Vastavya, Yeddyurappa said, “We don’t have any objections if the CM first visits the drought-hit villages before launching his village stay. Moreover, during his previous village stay, he promised to provide `1 crore of additional funds to those villages where he stayed. However, none of these villages have received the funds till date. I urge him to sanction the funds he promised,” said the state president of BJP.

On the differences in coalition government, Yeddyurappa said, “We won’t allow another assembly election to take place until the tenure of this government ends. If there are differences and the coalition partners are finding it difficult to run the government, I urge them to step down and allow BJP to form the government. I promise good governance,” he claimed. After the inspection in Badami, Yeddyurappa visited Hungund assembly constituency which is headed by BJP legislator Doddanagouda Patil.