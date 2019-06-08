Home States Karnataka

Engineers, PGs determined to work hard as cops

Graduates and post-graduates were among those who took part in the passing-out parade of trainee police personnel at the Aymangala Police Training Centre on Friday.  

Published: 08th June 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Graduates and post-graduates were among those who took part in the passing-out parade of trainee police personnel at the Aymangala Police Training Centre on Friday.  As many as 36 postgraduates, three engineers, 265 graduates from various other disciplines, 11 ITI/diploma certificate holders and 37 PU passed candidates took part in the passing out parade of police constables of Bengaluru City Police.   

Ravichandra K, a civil engineer from Bullapura in Raichur taluk said that, “My aim is to become the best policeman and I will strive to work hard in achieving it. The training at the police training centre has helped me learn a lot which will help with my career ahead.”At present, I have cleared KPSC main examinations and will have my interview in a couple of days. My first preference is DySP post, which again comes under police department. This training has helped me learn the work nature at the grassroots level of the department,” he added.   

Three years of work with construction company NCCL as on-site quality engineer was not satisfactory. So he decided to take up the examinations for the posts of police constables in Bengaluru city, KPSC probationary officers and even civil service. Having grown up in an agriculture family, he explained how his village on the state border was not connected with buses and villagers had to travel to Gille Sugooru village for boarding a bus. 

Comments

