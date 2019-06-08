Flight service back on Bengaluru-Mysuru route

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Two years after regular flight service between Mysuru and Bengaluru was withdrawn, operation on the route is back on the air map. This is thanks to the Centre's UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik) scheme, under which, Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, launched the service on Friday.

This is the second flight service under the third phase of UDAN, which emphasises on regional connectivity. The service is expected to be a hit among frequent travellers with the maximum hour of travel calculated at 55 minutes. The same flight is also connected to Vishakapatnam (Vizag) and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, which is expected to attract more flyers from Mysuru too in the coming days.

Except for Tuesday and Thursday, the service will be available on the rest of the days. The flight will depart from Bengaluru at 10.30 am and touch down at Mysuru Airport at Mandakalli at 11.25 am. It will depart from Mysuru at 12 noon and reach Bengaluru at 12.55 pm. The inaugural flight from Mysuru witnessed an occupancy of 44 seats against 72 available in the ATR-72 flight. Also, over 30 passengers arrived from Bengaluru to the city.

Prior to resumption of the flight service, a detailed study was conducted taking into count the number of average travellers between Mysuru and Bengaluru by road, irrespective of public and private players, including cabs. In the last two years, the flight was operated for a period of one month as Dasara attraction and was stopped later.

Madhu, a businessman from Vidyaranyapuram, said, "I travel by road to Bengaluru at least thrice a month only to reach the international airport to catch a flight to Goa. Compared to the airfare that is between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500, I will still save an equal amount as I will have to pay no less than Rs 3,000 for cab. With direct flight from Mysuru to Goa also in the pipeline, it will be more suitable for me to take business trips through flights in the future."

Mysuru and Kodagu MP Prathap Simha said, "Under the UDAN scheme, tickets for 36 seats will be offered at subsidised rates. TruJet is successfully operating on the Mysuru-Chennai-Hyderabad route for over one year. In another month, Alliance Air will connect two more cities between Mysuru, Goa and Kochi in Kerala which is expected to boost the tourism potential of the city further. The emphasis is on launching 20 flights from Mysuru in the next five years".

Higher Education and District in-charge Minister G T Devegowda said, "The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) has launched the process of acquiring 280 acres of land to expand the airport further.

