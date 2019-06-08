Home States Karnataka

Grama Vastavya venues to be prepped before HDK’s visit

"I have chosen to stay in schools so there is permanent infrastructure development there.

BENGALURU: Before H D Kumaraswamy sets off on his much-loved Grama Vastavya programme from June 21, a band of senior officers will arrive at the scheduled locations, assess ground-level problems and start solving them. 

At a meeting held on Friday, Kumaraswamy insisted that developmental work should take place not just in government schools identified for his stays but also in other government schools in neighbouring villages. Senior government officials will visit the locations beforehand to carry out the necessary groundwork. 

“I have chosen to stay in schools so there is permanent infrastructure development there. People from across the state come to Bengaluru to meet me and get their works done, but with this initiative I will go to the people myself. When district-in charge ministers, local MLAs and MLCs and concerned officials sit together with me, we can solve issues right then and there,” said Kumaraswamy. 

The meeting saw social welfare minister Priyank Kharge and Cooperation minister Bandeppa Kashempur in attendance as well.

