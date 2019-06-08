JSW deal is fishy, claims Shobha Karandlaje

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje on Friday alleged that JSW Group has not paid dues running into Rs 2,000 crore. The government deal with JSW Group-Rs 50 crore for 3,667 acres of land - has led to the opposition BJP raising a storm.

“When this is the case, how can the state government sell 3,667 acres of land, and that too for such a low price?” asked Karandlaje, and challenged the state government to buy land in the same area for the same price.

She pointed out that 600 acres of land were rich in iron ore deposits. “Land costs Rs 1.5 crore per acre here,” she said, and asked if the government had heeded former Congress minister H K Patil, who had objected to the sale. She accused industries minister KJ George and Ballari in-charge minister D K Shivakumar of playing a role in the deal.

Questioning why Congress leader Siddaramaiah, and JDS leaders H D Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy were silent on the deal, she pointed out that the government was going ahead with it despite the law department opposing it and the CAG making observations about this in the past.

She also accused the state government of showing favour to Jindal. “Jindal had asked for 2 tmcft water for the manufacture of steel when there was drought, but instead of giving them 2 tmcft, the state government gave them an extra 3 tmcft of water. How much water is being used? The state government has to clarify on all this,’’ she said.