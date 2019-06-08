Karnataka mulls tighter border security along Dakshina Kannada’s roads

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to stop the illegal transport of sand, unchecked movement of contrabands, people and vehicles between Karnataka and Kerala, especially between Dakshin Kannada and Kasargod, the state government is mulling heightening security on all roads.

Urban Development Minister and district in-charge minister UT Khader on Friday said that officials have been asked to set up checkposts at all entry and exit points. CCTVs will be installed at all checkposts to monitor the movement of people and vehicles. An assessment on whether the police or Home guards should man the checkposts is yet to be taken.

“There have been complaints of illegally mined sand being transported to Kerala. Check posts will also help us stop the smuggling of drugs, illegal substances into Karnataka. In view of law and order, and security concerns, we will also be able to monitor people who travel to Dakshin Kannada from Kerala via roads. District Commissioners have been asked to set up checkposts at all entry and exit points in bordering roads of Dakshin Kannada,” U T Khader told TNIE.

The move, the government hopes, will curb the free movement of miscreants who travel to the communally sensitive district to disrupt peace. The government is also considering launching a mobile app to regularise sand mining and sale. The app will connect customers directly to the geology department that will assign the nearest sand availability.

Khader spoke of the additional measures to secure Karnataka’s borders while addressing the press over the progress of smart cities initiative. Khader insisted that Karnataka, that was in 11th place when he took over the ministry, has scaled up to 6th place. Post-June 10 a team of officials from urban development department will visit six districts- Belagavi, Davangere, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru and Shivamogga to take stock of implementation.

“Out of Rs 6,448 crore set aside for seven cities, works worth Rs 2,378.93 crore are at various stages of implementation, tenders have been given for works worth Rs 2,000 crore and tenders have been called for works worth Rs 964 crore,” said Khader.