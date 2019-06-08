Home States Karnataka

Relief to Karnataka mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy but SC concerned over delay in trial

Published: 08th June 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Gali Janardhana Reddy

Ballari-based mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to former Karnataka minister and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy, an accused in a multi-crore rupee illegal mining case, the Supreme Court on Friday allowed him to visit his home town Ballari, Karnataka, to see his ailing father-in-law.

However, a vacation bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi expressed concern over the delay in the framing of charges and starting of the trial in the Rs 35,000 crore mining scam and said, “We are concerned as to why charges have not been framed and trial yet not started.”

The bench, which permitted Reddy to attend to his father-in-law for two weeks from June 8, refused to consider his request seeking dilution of the previous condition barring him to visit Ballari, without the court’s prior nod.'

Pleas on medical seats admitted

NEW DELHI: The SC on Friday agreed to hear on June 10 two fresh applications seeking a modification of its directions passed on June 4 in a case pertaining to admissions to PG medical and dental courses in Maharashtra.

One application sought a modification of the direction saying no further plea on admissions to PG medical and dental courses in the academic year 2019-20 in the state would be entertained by any court.

The other sought changes in the direction saying no student shall be permitted to change his/her preference for allotment of seat given by them at the time of submitting their application.

