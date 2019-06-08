Home States Karnataka

Steps in place to tackle Nipah in Chamarajanagar, Mysuru  

He said health kiosks have been set up and awareness drives are being conducted at tourist spots.

Published: 08th June 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Nipah

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MYSURU/CHAMARAJANAGAR: With Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts on high alert after a case of Nipah was confirmed in Kochi in Kerala, the health department authorities of both the districts have taken all preparatory measures. Officials have, however, asked people to not panic as there were no cases reported in the districts. 

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Friday, District Health Officer Dr R Venkatesh said, “There is no need to worry since no positive cases or even suspected cases have been reported. We are well equipped to face any challenge.” He advised the public to not heed any information from unreliable sources about the disease. He said elaborate measures were in place in the areas sharing borders with Kerala and in tourist spots in the city.

He said health kiosks have been set up and awareness drives are being conducted at tourist spots. District surveillance officer Dr Kusuma, who was also present at the meeting, adviced everyone to not consume fruits that were half-eaten, possibly by bats, since the disease was usually transmitted from infected bats.  According to Dr Venkatesh, in the case of suspicion or infection, an isolation ward with three beds was being prepared in the city’s KR Hospital.

Chamarajanagar District Health Officer K H Prasad said a Rapid Response Team has been constituted with three doctors and two paramedical staff. He said that in Gundulpet taluk, that shares a border with Kerala, a workshop on Nipah was conducted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nipah Karnataka Chamarajanagar Mysuru  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp