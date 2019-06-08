Steps in place to tackle Nipah in Chamarajanagar, Mysuru  

By Express News Service

MYSURU/CHAMARAJANAGAR: With Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts on high alert after a case of Nipah was confirmed in Kochi in Kerala, the health department authorities of both the districts have taken all preparatory measures. Officials have, however, asked people to not panic as there were no cases reported in the districts.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Friday, District Health Officer Dr R Venkatesh said, “There is no need to worry since no positive cases or even suspected cases have been reported. We are well equipped to face any challenge.” He advised the public to not heed any information from unreliable sources about the disease. He said elaborate measures were in place in the areas sharing borders with Kerala and in tourist spots in the city.

He said health kiosks have been set up and awareness drives are being conducted at tourist spots. District surveillance officer Dr Kusuma, who was also present at the meeting, adviced everyone to not consume fruits that were half-eaten, possibly by bats, since the disease was usually transmitted from infected bats. According to Dr Venkatesh, in the case of suspicion or infection, an isolation ward with three beds was being prepared in the city’s KR Hospital.

Chamarajanagar District Health Officer K H Prasad said a Rapid Response Team has been constituted with three doctors and two paramedical staff. He said that in Gundulpet taluk, that shares a border with Kerala, a workshop on Nipah was conducted.