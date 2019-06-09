Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt to soon provide free transport of farm produce

The state government will soon provide free transportation facility to farmers to transport their produce from their farms to government godowns.

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government will soon provide free transportation facility to farmers to transport their produce from their farms to government godowns. According to Cooperatives Minister Bandappa Kashampur, the government has made arrangements for farmers to store their produce in godowns for eight months free of cost.

The government will start a call centre facility by September to enable farmers to avail services of free transportation and storage services by contacting the centre over phone, the minister said. That apart, if farmers take a loan on the produce stored in the godown, the government will give 50 per cent of the interest amount on such loan.

The minister said the state government allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the same. Over 37 lakh metric tonnes of agricultural produce can be stored in godowns under the state government’s control.

