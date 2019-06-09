Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC dismisses plea in illegal iron ore excavation case

Justice Alok Aradhe dismissed the petition questioning the proceedings on the ground that the second chargesheet has been filed for the same offence.

Published: 09th June 2019

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (EPS| Debdutta Mitra)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition filed by K Janardhana Reddy, a partner of SB Logistics, Hospet in Ballari district. The petition sought to quash the criminal proceedings initiated against him by the CBI as well as Prevention of Corruption Act in relation to illegal excavation and transportation of iron ore.

Justice Alok Aradhe dismissed the petition questioning the proceedings on the ground that the second chargesheet has been filed for the same offence. According to the order, the Supreme Court had directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry in respect to 32.27 lakh tonnes of iron ore exported from Belekeri port from January 1, 2009 to May 31, 2010. A chargesheet was filed against Reddy and 52 others under IPC.

Reddy entered into a criminal conspiracy with various other accused and purchased 1.62 lakh metric tonnes of illegal iron ore which was excavated without valid permits. He was also accused of supplying 20,000 metric tonnes of illegal iron ore to SMSPL during 2009-10.

