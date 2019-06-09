Karnataka minister Thammanna to janta: You come to me, but vote for others

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Even after two weeks of the Lok Sabha verdict and JDS candidate Nikhil’s defeat in Mandya, JDS leaders are yet to come to terms with their loss. This was evident when Transport Minister DC Thammanna, JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda’s relative, hit out at voters of a Dalit colony in Deshihalli in Maddur taluk that falls under Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, for supporting MP Sumalatha.

In a video that went viral, Thammanna made controversial remarks when Dalits approached him for seeking grants for roads and basic facilities during an earth-breaking ceremony for the construction of an overhead tank. Thamanna lost his cool and shot back saying, “Are you not ashamed? Don’t you remember the works done by me? You want development from me, but vote for others in the elections.”

One of the residents, Chikkahammaiah, said, “The minister asked us to approach them (Sumalatha) for development works when we asked for roads and a temple.”

Thammanna claimed that he had spent from his own pocket to pay for the cement to build houses and roads in the area. Another resident Lakshmi alleged that the minister told them to beg to get their works done. She said the minister charged that they have no self-respect for approaching for works when they have voted for others.