Mysuru registers brisk business as tourists avoid Kerala amid Nipah scare

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Nipah outbreak in Kerala has got tourists and weekend crowds to rethink their plans to visit the neighbouring state, and instead cut short their trip till Mysuru.The weekend crowd that usually continue on to places like Wayanad and Neelambur in Kerala and Ooty in Tamil Nadu are now moving around Mysuru. Because of this, hotels and restaurants in the heart of the city and various tourist spots are crowded.

There is also a rush of weekend tourists from Kerala. As tourists and people working in Kerala come to Mysuru via Mahananthawadi and Sultan Bathery, the Karnataka Health Department has set up a surveillance unit at Bavali on the border to screen people. District Health Officer Venkatesh has even directed officials to collect blood and urine samples from suspected cases.The screening will also be carried out at prominent tourist spots like the zoo.

Venkatesh told The New Sunday Express that Mysuru district was free from Nipah and there was no need for residents or tourists to panic. Mukesh, a resident of Bengaluru, said he and his group dropped their plans to visit central Kerala following reports of Nipah outbreak. They continued their trip till Mysuru and Bandipur, he said adding that they will plan for the visit again by July end.

Mysore Travels Association President Prashanath said the Nipah case in Kochi has made many rethinks on visiting there and end their trip to Mysuru. He added that tourism to Kerala would have been hit the worst if the outbreak was reported during April-May, which is the peak tourist season there.

Karnataka Hotel Owners Association president Rajendra said the tourist flow to Mysuru has increased.

He said they issued an advisory to all hotels to have doctors on call and take other precautionary measures apart from creating awareness on Nipah.