Rain-chasers take help from weatherman

BENGALURU: People in Bengaluru are making the most of the pre-monsoon showers. They are making calls to weathermen to find out when and where is it going to rain, not so that they can avoid the area, but to get there in time to enjoy the showers. Such enquiries have left the weatherman baffled as the number of calls are increasing.

“I called up the weather department to know where it will rain as I wanted to take my girlfriend there in the evening. We reached Ramanagara and found many more couples like us there already,” said Saket (name changed).

While most of the calls are made by couples looking for a little rain to fuel the romance, there are also groups seeking adventure, who want to chase the pre-monsoon showers. “This year, the rains are accompanied by gusty winds as well,” the weatherman says. As a result, bikers and even couples looking for a pre-wedding shoot venue are calling the meteorological department for tips on where to go.

Rajesh K, a biker, enquired about the rainfall, only to head out with his friends for a long ride to Devanahalli. “Riding in the rain is more thrilling than anything else. It is challenging, especially when there is lightning and hailstones,” he said.

The most sought after locations are roads heading to Devanahalli, Chikkaballapur, Doddaballapur, Kolar, Savanadurga, around the hillocks of Ramanagara and isolated stretches of Kanakapura Road.



“Seeking such details seems to have become a trend this year among couples because of the scattered rainfall across the city and state. We would normally get calls from farmers asking when it is going to rain, to sow seeds. Those in urban areas would make calls before planning weddings and outdoor events. But getting calls to know where is it raining, only to head there and enjoy it is new. People have different expectations,” said an Indian Meteorological Department official.

Calls are not limited to just India Meteorological Department (IMD) but have extended to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre as well.

Those attending calls are normally trained to share rainfall data, but are now coping to disseminate information on where it is going to rain and around what time.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) Director G Srinivas Reddy said even though maximum number of calls are from farmers, interestingly there are others seeking details for different reasons. People want to enjoy. For all those who seem to have experienced other forms of entertainment, they are now enjoying the rain. But they should be careful,” he cautioned.

Monsoon by June 12

The monsoon is expected to arrive in Karnataka by June 12. Then Bengalureans will sure enjoy the Monsoon Raga. Meanwhile, it hit the Kerala coast on Saturday, after a delay of a week.