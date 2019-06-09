Safety first: Karnataka health dept gears up to tackle Nipah

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old college student was recently diagnosed with the deadly Nipah virus in Kerala. Following the Nipah scare, the state health department has swung into action and it has issued directions to all the districts to intensify public health activities.

They have asked the administrations in Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts to immediately convene inter-departmental coordination committee meetings that include veterinary department, Indian Medical Association and Indian Academy of Pediatrics among others. The department has also asked all the district hospitals to keep two beds exclusively for patients suspected to have Nipah. Hospitals that have ventilators in ICUs are to be identified. Also, people travelling from Nipah affected areas should be screened for 21 days. The department has also asked the districts to furnish daily outbreak report regarding Nipah virus. It also directed the authorities concerned to sensitise health assistants and ASHA workers.

Doctors in the city are doing their bit by spreading awareness about the symptoms of the deadly disease and precautionary measures one should take.“Nipah virus has become one of the most dreaded diseases the country has seen recently. It is also one of the few conditions where there is no drug available to treat the disease, calling for a greater vigil. Patients could get high fever, cough, headache and breathing difficulty which can rapidly progress into respiratory failure, seizures, and encephalopathy,” Dr Mahesh Kumar, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Narayana Health City.

Dr S Manohar, Director and Head of Department, Internal Medicine, Sakra World Hospital, said, “Bats forage on fruits, particularly palms, and leave their droppings on it. Consuming such fruits spreads the virus. Pigs too are a source. The infection can spread when domestic animals come in contact with an infected animal or human.”