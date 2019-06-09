Home States Karnataka

Safety first: Karnataka health dept gears up to tackle Nipah

Those travelling from Nipah-hit areas to be screened, dist admins told to create awareness

Published: 09th June 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Nipah

Image for representational purpose only.

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old college student was recently diagnosed with the deadly Nipah virus in Kerala. Following the Nipah scare, the state health department has swung into action and it has issued directions to all the districts to intensify public health activities.

They have asked the administrations in Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts to immediately convene inter-departmental coordination committee meetings that include veterinary department, Indian Medical Association and Indian Academy of Pediatrics among others. The department has also asked all the district hospitals to keep two beds exclusively for patients suspected to have Nipah. Hospitals that have ventilators in ICUs are to be identified. Also, people travelling from Nipah affected areas should be screened for 21 days. The department has also asked the districts to furnish daily outbreak report regarding Nipah virus. It also directed the authorities concerned to sensitise health assistants and ASHA workers.

Doctors in the city are doing their bit by spreading awareness about the symptoms of the deadly disease and precautionary measures one should take.“Nipah virus has become one of the most dreaded diseases the country has seen recently. It is also one of the few conditions where there is no drug available to treat the disease, calling for a greater vigil. Patients could get high fever, cough, headache and breathing difficulty which can rapidly progress into respiratory failure, seizures, and encephalopathy,” Dr Mahesh Kumar, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Narayana Health City.

Dr S Manohar, Director and Head of Department, Internal Medicine, Sakra World Hospital, said, “Bats forage on fruits, particularly palms, and leave their droppings on it. Consuming such fruits spreads the virus. Pigs too are a source. The infection can spread when domestic animals come in contact with an infected animal or human.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nipah Kerala Karnataka nipah virus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp