Southwest monsoon to hit Karnataka by June 12

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala on Saturday, hopes in Karnataka have only increased. According to weathermen, it takes at least three to four days for the winds and clouds to travel to Karnataka.

“Monsoon is likely to hit Karnataka on June 12. The normal date for monsoon to hit the state was June 5, but it has been delayed this year,” said India Meteorological Department director-in-charge Geeta Agnihotri.

She said for the next three days, the city and other parts of south interior Karnataka will experience thunder and cloudy sky. This will however be the pre-monsoon showers and its intensity should not be misunderstood with monsoon showers. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Committee director G Srinivasa Reddy added that last year it was six per cent deficit rainfall in Karnataka and in North Karnataka alone it was 37 per cent. North Karnataka has been reeling under drought. Going by the forecast of 97 per cent rainfall, there is hope that monsoon in North Karnataka will be good.



The state government also plans on carrying out cloud seeding. Last year, there was 27.95 enhancement in rain because of this, Reddy added.