Straws in the Wind

By Express News Service

It’s barely been three weeks since Nikhil Kumaraswamy faced defeat in LS elections. But while Nikhil himself is still in recovery mode, his fans and supporters are already looking towards the future. While a midterm election is unlikely to benefit the JDS, Nikhil’s supporters don’t care. They want him to contest from Mandya and enter the State Assembly. This might not go down well with the current three-time MLA from the constituency, who is said to be in bad health. However, being a loyal party follower, he can hardly stand up against the first family.

‘Rebel’ Rajanna vs ‘Good Guy’ Parameshwara

Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara is softspoken, choosing silence when ‘rebel’ leader and collegemate K N Rajanna recently called him a ‘zero traffic minister’. Ask their common friends and they will tell you that their relationship has been the same since college, where Rajanna was a ‘bully’ while Parameshwara was the ‘quiet one’, choosing to ride away on his cycle instead of fighting. His supporters, however, are not so quiet and the threat of a stir against Rajanna might have led the latter to play down the remark on Friday, drawing on their 52-year-long friendship. But even for his apology, the Deputy CM chose stoic silence as his defence.

Neta ‘belts’ out request

A last-minute order by a neta in Koppal district has got district bureaucrats scratching their heads, wondering how they will fulfil the ‘diktat’. Recently, the Koppal ZP president Vishwanath Reddy issued instructions that students who will be getting uniforms from the state government, should also be given belts. A seemingly normal request, except that the government had not factored in the need for belts while allocating funds. With the sudden demand for thousands of belts, school heads are now tightening their belts for funds for this venture. Asked if refusing to comply with the order was an option, an official quipped, “District netas’ diktat cannot be refused.”

Corporator caught wrong and how!

It’s not often that bureaucrats get to give it back to their political bosses. But every once in a while an opportunity comes up that is too perfect to miss. The Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner was recently in such a position. An irate corporator, Ayub Khan, sought proof of the Mayor or the Commissioner collecting awards for the public bicycle sharing system stating that he had never seen both collecting any. However, Commissioner Shilpa Nag remained calm, sent her officials to collect three neatly framed photos, which she later displayed in the council hall, to Khan’s horror.